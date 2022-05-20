Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Sells $69,600.30 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $69,600.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Evolus’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evolus by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 32,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Evolus by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evolus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

