Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) CFO Sells $305,244.68 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CENT opened at $43.50 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

