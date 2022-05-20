Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Sells $43,012.20 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 60.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

