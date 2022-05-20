Insider Buying: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Purchases 34,456 Shares of Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director David A. B. Brown bought 34,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $53,062.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 712,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,009.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLMS shares. Colliers Securities cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

