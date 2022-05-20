Insider Buying: MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Purchases 16,129 Shares of Stock

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) Director David Scott Maclaren bought 16,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$19,999.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,333,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,653,492.88.

David Scott Maclaren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaValet alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, David Scott Maclaren sold 14,188 shares of MediaValet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total value of C$26,673.44.

CVE MVP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. MediaValet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$3.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on MVP. Cormark cut their target price on MediaValet from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

About MediaValet (Get Rating)

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.