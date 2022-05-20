Insider Buying: Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director Acquires $16,835.00 in Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $16,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C Ann Merrifield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, C Ann Merrifield acquired 328 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640.00.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -1.10. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

