Insider Buying: Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Acquires 23,715 Shares of Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Morris purchased 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$30,023.19 ($20,995.24).

On Monday, April 11th, Jennifer Morris acquired 17,800 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$30,028.60 ($20,999.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 156.96 and a quick ratio of 156.83.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley project located in Perth, Western Australia.

