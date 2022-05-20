Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases 385,260 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $4.39 on Thursday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,376,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average is $208.69. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.