Insider Buying: Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director Acquires $47,082.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,599.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

