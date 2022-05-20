Insider Buying: Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) CEO Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) CEO Scott Lerner acquired 12,500 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Better Choice stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Better Choice Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Better Choice by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 977,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 352,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

BTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

