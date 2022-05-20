Insider Buying: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Purchases $34,422.96 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,006.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

