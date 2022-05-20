Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires 23,900 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $23,422.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,815,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,255.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ALZN opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro (Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

