Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,840.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 392,635 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

