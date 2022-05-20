Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

