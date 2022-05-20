Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.98 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average is $237.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

