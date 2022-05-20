Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.65

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.65 and traded as high as C$3.65. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 4,400 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.64.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

