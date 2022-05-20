Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Acquires $35,000.00 in Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $4.45 on Friday. Immuneering Co. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immuneering by 47.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Immuneering by 89.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.