Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Acquires $35,000.00 in Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $4.45 on Friday. Immuneering Co. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on IMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
