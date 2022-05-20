IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

IMAC stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). IMAC had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of IMAC by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in IMAC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAC by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

