IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.
IMAC stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.75.
IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). IMAC had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IMAC (Get Rating)
IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.
