Iconic Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $390.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00591648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00431095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033403 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,760.51 or 1.56865964 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

