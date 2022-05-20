IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.
IBEX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 6,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69.
IBEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
