HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $13.48 million and $78,741.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,013.11 or 0.99943687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

