Hush (HUSH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103.00

Hush (HUSH) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Hush has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00344991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

