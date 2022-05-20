H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of HRUFF opened at $10.51 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

