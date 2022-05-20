Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Honest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.14 on Monday. Honest has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $287.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,073.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,892.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $48,890.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,181.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,572 shares of company stock valued at $749,293 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honest by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 324,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

