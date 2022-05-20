Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

