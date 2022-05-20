Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
Shares of HMC stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.