HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVY – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.29. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

HomeServe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMSVY)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

