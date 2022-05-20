Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Jan Verstreken Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HOLX stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hologic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

