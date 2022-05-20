Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Down 13.7% in April

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

