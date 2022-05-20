Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 358,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

