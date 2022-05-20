HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 73,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,978. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

