HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About HeidelbergCement (Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.