Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00097585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00308177 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.