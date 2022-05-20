HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut Voyager Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Voyager Digital stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. Voyager Digital had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

