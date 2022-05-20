Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Cap of $35.71 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $35.71 million and $13.13 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $52.78 or 0.00174586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 694,730 coins and its circulating supply is 676,605 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

