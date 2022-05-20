Hakka.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Million (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $9,268.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 374,899,336 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

