Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.19

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.19 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02), with a volume of 1170108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £6.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.65.

Guild Esports Company Profile (LON:GILD)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organisation and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

