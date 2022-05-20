Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.19

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.19 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02), with a volume of 1170108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).
The stock has a market cap of £6.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.65.
Guild Esports Company Profile (LON:GILD)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.