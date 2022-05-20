Guggenheim Trims Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price to $27.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim currently has a na rating on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.03.

ALT opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 900.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $305,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

