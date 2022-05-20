Guggenheim Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HD. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.32.

Home Depot stock opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.90 and its 200-day moving average is $351.22. The company has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $280.63 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

