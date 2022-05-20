Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.80

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$28.80 and last traded at C$29.80, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of C$796.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.05 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.3299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

