Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research analysts have commented on TV shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

TV traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.02. 211,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

