Greggs’ (GRG) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GRG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($41.17) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,152 ($26.53) on Monday. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 2,025.44 ($24.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,443 ($42.44). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,348.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,688.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 42 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 7,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,421 ($29.84) per share, with a total value of £189,394.83 ($233,474.89). Also, insider Roisin Currie bought 98 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,410 ($29.71) per share, with a total value of £2,361.80 ($2,911.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,952 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,104.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

