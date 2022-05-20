Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

D stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.