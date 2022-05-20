Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

PFM opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

