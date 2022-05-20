Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,662 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $3,759,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,344,000 after buying an additional 61,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

