Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.