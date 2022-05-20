Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sunrun by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Sunrun by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,251 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Sunrun by 303.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,033,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,879,000 after purchasing an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

