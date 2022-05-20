Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Sunrun stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

