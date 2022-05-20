Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

Etsy stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.