Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $168.40. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.