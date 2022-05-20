Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $257,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $95.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

